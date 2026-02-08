Cough Syrup Seizure in Odisha: A Criminal Operation Unveiled
In Odisha's Sonepur district, a person was arrested with an illegal consignment of around 9,000 cough syrup bottles. The shipment was being transported from Bargarh to Sonepur. The police seized two vehicles and are working to capture additional suspects who escaped the scene.
Authorities in Odisha's Sonepur district have arrested an individual involved in the illegal transport of around 9,000 cough syrup bottles, according to police reports on Sunday.
The consignment was allegedly being moved from Bargarh to Sonepur when the operation was intercepted by law enforcement officials. Two vehicles used in the transport were seized during the raid.
Sonepur SP Narayan Nayak confirmed the arrest, noting that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects who managed to flee the scene. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in combating illegal pharmaceutical trafficking.
