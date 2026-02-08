Cough Syrup Seizure in Odisha: A Criminal Operation Unveiled

Authorities in Odisha's Sonepur district have arrested an individual involved in the illegal transport of around 9,000 cough syrup bottles, according to police reports on Sunday.

The consignment was allegedly being moved from Bargarh to Sonepur when the operation was intercepted by law enforcement officials. Two vehicles used in the transport were seized during the raid.

Sonepur SP Narayan Nayak confirmed the arrest, noting that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects who managed to flee the scene. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in combating illegal pharmaceutical trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)