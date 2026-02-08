Left Menu

Cough Syrup Seizure in Odisha: A Criminal Operation Unveiled

In Odisha's Sonepur district, a person was arrested with an illegal consignment of around 9,000 cough syrup bottles. The shipment was being transported from Bargarh to Sonepur. The police seized two vehicles and are working to capture additional suspects who escaped the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:26 IST
Cough Syrup Seizure in Odisha: A Criminal Operation Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Odisha's Sonepur district have arrested an individual involved in the illegal transport of around 9,000 cough syrup bottles, according to police reports on Sunday.

The consignment was allegedly being moved from Bargarh to Sonepur when the operation was intercepted by law enforcement officials. Two vehicles used in the transport were seized during the raid.

Sonepur SP Narayan Nayak confirmed the arrest, noting that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects who managed to flee the scene. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in combating illegal pharmaceutical trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; statistics show BJP-led govts performed best: Amit Shah.

In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; sta...

 India
2
'Bihar Navnirman Yatra': Prashant Kishor's New Political Journey

'Bihar Navnirman Yatra': Prashant Kishor's New Political Journey

 India
3
Congress Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Video

Congress Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Video

 India
4
Thrilling Finish: England Edges Past Nepal in T20 World Cup Clash

Thrilling Finish: England Edges Past Nepal in T20 World Cup Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026