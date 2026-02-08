Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

In a tragic turn of events, Delhi Police apprehended a laborer after a 25-year-old biker died by falling into an uncovered 15-foot pit in Janakpuri. The incident has raised serious concerns about the oversight in public safety management.

Yogesh, a 23-year-old laborer, allegedly failed to inform the police despite being one of the first to discover the fallen biker. He also misled the victim's family by denying any knowledge of the incident. His arrest follows the detainment of the sub-contractor, Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, who was aware of the accident but did not inform authorities.

Police investigation is ongoing, delving into the role of DJB officials, three of whom have been suspended. An FIR has been registered, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events. This incident has highlighted the grave negligence in managing public infrastructure projects.

