Left Menu

From Fields to Courts: Justice Delayed but Delivered

An elderly man from Madhya Pradesh, Salim, was arrested for a wheat theft that occurred over 45 years ago. Salim and others had stolen wheat worth Rs 100 in 1980. He evaded the law for decades while leading a seemingly normal life running a grocery shop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:13 IST
From Fields to Courts: Justice Delayed but Delivered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man from Madhya Pradesh discovered that the law's reach can be unexpectedly enduring. Salim, now old, was apprehended for a wheat theft case dating back over 45 years. The theft involved Salim and others stealing wheat worth Rs 100 in 1980 when he was just 20.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (Mandleshwar), Shweta Shukla, stated that a quintal of good quality wheat cost Rs 115 at the time, valuing the theft considerably. Salim had evaded justice for years, living a normal life running a grocery shop in Bag town, Dhar district, with his son.

Authorities, aided by a cyber cell, discovered Salim's whereabouts while searching for another suspect. Under questioning, Salim expressed his belief that the case had been forgotten. His arrest serves as a reminder of the legal system's longevity and persistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
No development under Communist govts; they gave weapons to tribals in name of welfare, caused darkness and destruction: Amit Shah.

No development under Communist govts; they gave weapons to tribals in name o...

 India
2
Auqib Nabi's Spectacular Spell Sinks Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Quarterfinal

Auqib Nabi's Spectacular Spell Sinks Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Quarterfinal

 India
3
Stabbing Spree at Russian University: Indian Students Recover

Stabbing Spree at Russian University: Indian Students Recover

 Russian Federation
4
In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; statistics show BJP-led govts performed best: Amit Shah.

In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; sta...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026