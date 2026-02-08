From Fields to Courts: Justice Delayed but Delivered

An elderly man from Madhya Pradesh discovered that the law's reach can be unexpectedly enduring. Salim, now old, was apprehended for a wheat theft case dating back over 45 years. The theft involved Salim and others stealing wheat worth Rs 100 in 1980 when he was just 20.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (Mandleshwar), Shweta Shukla, stated that a quintal of good quality wheat cost Rs 115 at the time, valuing the theft considerably. Salim had evaded justice for years, living a normal life running a grocery shop in Bag town, Dhar district, with his son.

Authorities, aided by a cyber cell, discovered Salim's whereabouts while searching for another suspect. Under questioning, Salim expressed his belief that the case had been forgotten. His arrest serves as a reminder of the legal system's longevity and persistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)