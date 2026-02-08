Left Menu

Countdown to Victory: India's Final Push Against Maoist Insurgency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that comprehensive strategies, including infrastructure development and financial disruption, have significantly weakened Maoist activities. In a high-level meeting in Raipur, Shah expressed confidence that the Left-Wing Extremism will be eradicated by March 31, emphasizing positive results of the ongoing efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Sunday that a focused security strategy, combined with infrastructure development and financial disruption of Maoist networks, has been effective in combating Left-Wing Extremism.

During a high-level meeting in Raipur, Shah confidently stated that Maoist insurgency would be eradicated by March 31, a goal set by the central government.

The efforts have seen significant progress, with more than 500 Naxalites neutralized and thousands arrested or surrendered in Chhattisgarh since January 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

