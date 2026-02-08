PSA Crackdown Leads to Detention of Notorious Criminal
Baldev Raj, a resident of Kothe Chorli village, was detained under the Public Safety Act by Jammu police and lodged in Bhaderwah district jail. Known for multiple offenses, his detention is a strategic move to curb his criminal activities. Locals commend police efforts to enhance regional security.
In a significant move to bolster public safety, the Jammu police have detained Baldev Raj, a well-known criminal from Kothe Chorli village, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). This detention follows a formal order by the District Magistrate.
With multiple FIRs already registered against him across various police stations, Raj has been identified as a hardcore offender. The police have targeted his activities, perceived as a threat to regional safety and stability, prompting a dossier under the PSA to be submitted for official sanction.
The local community has expressed strong support for the police action, seeing it as a positive step in reducing crime and enhancing public safety. The authorities remain committed to tackling organized crime and drug peddling to ensure a safer environment for Jammu's residents.
