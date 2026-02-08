PSA Crackdown Leads to Detention of Notorious Criminal

In a significant move to bolster public safety, the Jammu police have detained Baldev Raj, a well-known criminal from Kothe Chorli village, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). This detention follows a formal order by the District Magistrate.

With multiple FIRs already registered against him across various police stations, Raj has been identified as a hardcore offender. The police have targeted his activities, perceived as a threat to regional safety and stability, prompting a dossier under the PSA to be submitted for official sanction.

The local community has expressed strong support for the police action, seeing it as a positive step in reducing crime and enhancing public safety. The authorities remain committed to tackling organized crime and drug peddling to ensure a safer environment for Jammu's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)