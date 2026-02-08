Left Menu

PSA Crackdown Leads to Detention of Notorious Criminal

Baldev Raj, a resident of Kothe Chorli village, was detained under the Public Safety Act by Jammu police and lodged in Bhaderwah district jail. Known for multiple offenses, his detention is a strategic move to curb his criminal activities. Locals commend police efforts to enhance regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:52 IST
PSA Crackdown Leads to Detention of Notorious Criminal
criminal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster public safety, the Jammu police have detained Baldev Raj, a well-known criminal from Kothe Chorli village, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). This detention follows a formal order by the District Magistrate.

With multiple FIRs already registered against him across various police stations, Raj has been identified as a hardcore offender. The police have targeted his activities, perceived as a threat to regional safety and stability, prompting a dossier under the PSA to be submitted for official sanction.

The local community has expressed strong support for the police action, seeing it as a positive step in reducing crime and enhancing public safety. The authorities remain committed to tackling organized crime and drug peddling to ensure a safer environment for Jammu's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; statistics show BJP-led govts performed best: Amit Shah.

In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; sta...

 India
2
'Bihar Navnirman Yatra': Prashant Kishor's New Political Journey

'Bihar Navnirman Yatra': Prashant Kishor's New Political Journey

 India
3
Congress Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Video

Congress Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Video

 India
4
Thrilling Finish: England Edges Past Nepal in T20 World Cup Clash

Thrilling Finish: England Edges Past Nepal in T20 World Cup Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026