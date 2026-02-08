Left Menu

Amit Shah's Call to End the Communist Era in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to eliminate the communist ideology, calling it destructive. He urged Naxalites to surrender, promising a welcoming government response. Highlighting that left-wing extremism is ideology-driven, Shah noted the ideology's diminishing role in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:14 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at a conclave in Nava Raipur, strongly advocated the elimination of the communist ideology in India, labeling it as destructive to progress.

He made a fervent plea to Naxalites to abandon their arms, assuring them a warm reception from the government.

Shah underscored that the issue of left-wing extremism is driven by ideology rather than a lack of development, citing the reduced influence of communism in places like Tripura and Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

