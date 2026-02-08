Amit Shah's Call to End the Communist Era in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at a conclave in Nava Raipur, strongly advocated the elimination of the communist ideology in India, labeling it as destructive to progress.

He made a fervent plea to Naxalites to abandon their arms, assuring them a warm reception from the government.

Shah underscored that the issue of left-wing extremism is driven by ideology rather than a lack of development, citing the reduced influence of communism in places like Tripura and Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)