Odisha Declares Victory Over Left Wing Extremism Threat
Odisha Police announced the end of the surrender window for Maoists in the state, citing reduced threats from Left Wing Extremism. Focus will now shift to Kandhamal district, where few insurgents remain. The success comes after years of collective efforts and significant sacrifices by security forces and civilians.
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- India
Odisha Police announced a decisive blow to Left Wing Extremism with the completion of the surrender window for remaining Maoists, emphasizing that the threat is no longer significant in the state.
Speaking to the press, Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda detailed plans to focus on tracking down the last few active Maoists in Kandhamal district, a once heavily influenced area.
The achievement follows years of strategic operations, with substantial sacrifices from security forces, and marks a significant reduction in Maoist activities from affecting 21 districts to now just a confined region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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