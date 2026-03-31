Odisha Declares Victory Over Left Wing Extremism Threat

Odisha Police announced a decisive blow to Left Wing Extremism with the completion of the surrender window for remaining Maoists, emphasizing that the threat is no longer significant in the state.

Speaking to the press, Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda detailed plans to focus on tracking down the last few active Maoists in Kandhamal district, a once heavily influenced area.

The achievement follows years of strategic operations, with substantial sacrifices from security forces, and marks a significant reduction in Maoist activities from affecting 21 districts to now just a confined region.

(With inputs from agencies.)