Left Menu

End of an Era: Left Wing Extremism Diminishes in Andhra Pradesh

Nine Maoists, led by C Narayana Rao, have surrendered in Andhra Pradesh, signaling a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism, according to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta. The state is collaboratively working towards ending LWE entirely by March 2026, fulfilling a central government promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:47 IST
End of an Era: Left Wing Extremism Diminishes in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine Maoists, including senior leader C Narayana Rao, have surrendered to police authorities in Andhra Pradesh, according to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta. On Monday, Gupta declared that Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has effectively ended in the state, signifying a milestone in ongoing counter-extremism efforts.

The central government had pledged to eradicate LWE by March 31, 2026, and state police have actively contributed to this mission over the past two years. Rao, a veteran of the Maoist movement for 36 years, was a key figure operating as a secretary in the Andhra Odisha Border region.

Gupta highlighted the impact of strategies including exchanges of fire, surrenders, and operations led by special forces and units like the greyhounds. He reiterated that the police have invited Maoists to surrender and reintegrate into mainstream society as part of a broader peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government's Bold Move: Extending Social Security to Unorganised Workers

Government's Bold Move: Extending Social Security to Unorganised Workers

 India
2
India's 16th Census: Ensuring Confidentiality and Embracing Digital Innovation

India's 16th Census: Ensuring Confidentiality and Embracing Digital Innovati...

 India
3
Vijay's Whistle Revolution: A New Political Era in Chennai

Vijay's Whistle Revolution: A New Political Era in Chennai

 India
4
Economic Fortitude: India's Resilient Rupee Amid Global Challenges

Economic Fortitude: India's Resilient Rupee Amid Global Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026