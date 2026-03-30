End of an Era: Left Wing Extremism Diminishes in Andhra Pradesh

Nine Maoists, including senior leader C Narayana Rao, have surrendered to police authorities in Andhra Pradesh, according to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta. On Monday, Gupta declared that Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has effectively ended in the state, signifying a milestone in ongoing counter-extremism efforts.

The central government had pledged to eradicate LWE by March 31, 2026, and state police have actively contributed to this mission over the past two years. Rao, a veteran of the Maoist movement for 36 years, was a key figure operating as a secretary in the Andhra Odisha Border region.

Gupta highlighted the impact of strategies including exchanges of fire, surrenders, and operations led by special forces and units like the greyhounds. He reiterated that the police have invited Maoists to surrender and reintegrate into mainstream society as part of a broader peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)