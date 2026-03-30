MP Mehdi Condemns Rising Right-Wing Extremism in India

National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi launched a severe critique against the ruling BJP during a Lok Sabha debate, accusing them of entrenching right-wing extremism in the nation.

Mehdi, speaking on efforts to combat left-wing extremism, argued that right-wing extremism is on the rise, overshadowing the government's agenda. He stressed the need for parity in addressing extremism across all ideologies, including those targeting Muslims and minorities.

Highlighting personal tragedy and societal injustices, Mehdi urged parliament to address institutional biases and seek justice for victims of extremist-driven violence, while questioning the political motivations that sustain such discriminatory narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)