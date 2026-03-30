MP Mehdi Condemns Rising Right-Wing Extremism in India
National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi criticized the BJP in a Lok Sabha debate, accusing them of fostering right-wing extremism in India. He called for discussions on institutionalized extremism against Muslims and minorities, and lamented the bias in addressing various forms of extremism.
- Country:
- India
National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi launched a severe critique against the ruling BJP during a Lok Sabha debate, accusing them of entrenching right-wing extremism in the nation.
Mehdi, speaking on efforts to combat left-wing extremism, argued that right-wing extremism is on the rise, overshadowing the government's agenda. He stressed the need for parity in addressing extremism across all ideologies, including those targeting Muslims and minorities.
Highlighting personal tragedy and societal injustices, Mehdi urged parliament to address institutional biases and seek justice for victims of extremist-driven violence, while questioning the political motivations that sustain such discriminatory narratives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- extremism
- India
- National Conference
- BJP
- Muslims
- minorities
- parliament
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Mehdi
ALSO READ
Controversy Over OBC Reservation for Muslims Sparks Heated Rajya Sabha Debate
Controversial Death Penalty Bill for West Bank Palestinians Awaits Israeli Parliament Vote
Parliament approves Finance Bill, 2026, giving effect to tax proposals for fiscal 2026-27.
Revving Up Steel: Parliamentary Panel Pushes SAIL for Strategic Expansion and Innovation
Parliament Urges MSP for Organic Crops to Boost Farmer Support