Debating the Extremism Dilemma in India

In a fiery discourse at the Lok Sabha, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pushing India toward right-wing extremism. Criticizing the ruling party, he questioned the focus solely on left-wing extremism, while ignoring rising extremism linked to right-wing and religious biases.

Participating in the debate, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned remarks by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and questioned the government's handling of extremist ideologies. Owaisi pointed out the government's failure to curb institutionalized biases against Muslims and minorities, asking for measures to address these issues.

Expressing his viewpoint, BJP's Nishikant Dubey referred to historical context, citing Jawaharlal Nehru's stance against communism, and defended the government's actions against left-wing extremism, praising its efforts to eradicate Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)