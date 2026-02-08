Amit Shah’s Call to Combat Communism in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a call for India to decisively move past the 'destructive' communist ideology and has offered a red-carpet welcome for Naxalites who choose to surrender. Speaking at the 'Chhattisgarh@25 Shifting The Lens of Organiser Weekly' conclave in Nava Raipur, Shah emphasized that the Maoist problem is not just a matter of underdevelopment or a law-and-order issue, but rather, an ideology-driven challenge.

Shah critiqued the historical role of communists in Indian democratic politics, noting their lack of impact on development wherever they held power. He asserted that the communist ideology should be eradicated from India as it is inherently destructive. He also highlighted the decreasing influence of communism in regions like Tripura and Bengal, with its remnants in Kerala also showing signs of diminishing.

Addressing the Maoist problem, Shah dispelled misconceptions about its roots in development or law enforcement shortcomings, citing evidence that places like Bastar had better conditions before the emergence of Maoism compared to other regions. He underscored the importance of addressing this issue through ideology, not through conflict, marking progress in freeing 90% of affected areas from Naxal influence.