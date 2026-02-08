Left Menu

Amit Shah’s Call to Combat Communism in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged a swift rejection of communist ideology in India, labeling it destructive, and appealed to Naxalites to surrender their arms. Speaking in Chhattisgarh, Shah disassociated the Maoist issue from development, framing it instead as an ideological conflict against Left-Wing Extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:15 IST
Amit Shah’s Call to Combat Communism in India
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a call for India to decisively move past the 'destructive' communist ideology and has offered a red-carpet welcome for Naxalites who choose to surrender. Speaking at the 'Chhattisgarh@25 Shifting The Lens of Organiser Weekly' conclave in Nava Raipur, Shah emphasized that the Maoist problem is not just a matter of underdevelopment or a law-and-order issue, but rather, an ideology-driven challenge.

Shah critiqued the historical role of communists in Indian democratic politics, noting their lack of impact on development wherever they held power. He asserted that the communist ideology should be eradicated from India as it is inherently destructive. He also highlighted the decreasing influence of communism in regions like Tripura and Bengal, with its remnants in Kerala also showing signs of diminishing.

Addressing the Maoist problem, Shah dispelled misconceptions about its roots in development or law enforcement shortcomings, citing evidence that places like Bastar had better conditions before the emergence of Maoism compared to other regions. He underscored the importance of addressing this issue through ideology, not through conflict, marking progress in freeing 90% of affected areas from Naxal influence.

TRENDING

1
Gas Leak Sparks Fire on Delhi Rooftop

Gas Leak Sparks Fire on Delhi Rooftop

 India
2
Olympic Skier's Dilemma: Representing a Divided America

Olympic Skier's Dilemma: Representing a Divided America

 Global
3
Trump Cheers for Team USA in T20 World Cup Amid India's Victory

Trump Cheers for Team USA in T20 World Cup Amid India's Victory

 Global
4
Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions

Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026