U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

The United States is set to make an initial payment towards its outstanding dues to the United Nations, as confirmed by U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz. The move comes amid calls for comprehensive reforms within the U.N., which is facing a potential financial crisis due to unpaid contributions.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of an imminent financial collapse if the 193-member organization does not receive its dues. The U.S. owes over $2 billion in regular budget contributions and another $2.4 billion for peacekeeping missions, raising concerns about the organization's financial stability.

Waltz highlighted the importance of reform within the U.N.'s operations, emphasizing a focus on efficiency and strategic objectives. He expressed support for the ongoing UN80 reforms and indicated that further changes are needed to ensure the U.N. remains effective in addressing global challenges.