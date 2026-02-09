Left Menu

Olympic Tensions: Trump Criticizes Skier's U.S. Representation

Political tensions overshadow the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics as U.S. President Donald Trump criticizes skier Hunter Hess for expressing mixed feelings about representing the country. The skier said he struggles with recent U.S. actions, voicing his views alongside teammate Chris Lillis who criticized U.S. policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 02:20 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media Sunday to criticize Olympic skier Hunter Hess over his ambivalence towards representing the country at the Winter Olympics in Italy. Trump's remarks came days after Hess expressed mixed emotions about competing under the U.S. flag.

The Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina have been marred by political tension, particularly around the involvement of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel. The agency has been under fire following a shooting incident in Minneapolis, sparking protests across the United States.

During a press conference, Hess spoke candidly about his struggles with the U.S.'s current socio-political climate. His sentiments were echoed by teammate Chris Lillis, who called for a focus on human rights and respect. The comments have sparked nationwide discussions on patriotism and representation.

