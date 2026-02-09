Venezuelan Political Prisoner Release Continues

Venezuelan politician Perkins Rocha has been freed in a significant political prisoner release, as confirmed by his wife on Sunday. This development is part of an ongoing series of high-profile liberations, supported by the government and commended by the United States, as families continue to wait for more releases.

According to rights group Foro Penal, 11 political prisoners were released on Sunday, and the organization is working to confirm additional cases. Foro Penal has verified that 383 political prisoners have been freed since the Venezuelan government's initiative began on January 8.

This ongoing series of prisoner releases is seen as a positive political gesture from the Venezuelan authorities, with many international entities observing and reporting on the progress.

