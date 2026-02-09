Left Menu

Venezuelan Political Prisoner Release Continues

Venezuelan politician Perkins Rocha has been released as part of a larger prisoner release initiative by the government. Rights group Foro Penal reported that 11 political prisoners were freed on Sunday. Since January, 383 prisoners have been released in a move acclaimed by the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 01:59 IST
Venezuelan Political Prisoner Release Continues

Venezuelan politician Perkins Rocha has been freed in a significant political prisoner release, as confirmed by his wife on Sunday. This development is part of an ongoing series of high-profile liberations, supported by the government and commended by the United States, as families continue to wait for more releases.

According to rights group Foro Penal, 11 political prisoners were released on Sunday, and the organization is working to confirm additional cases. Foro Penal has verified that 383 political prisoners have been freed since the Venezuelan government's initiative began on January 8.

This ongoing series of prisoner releases is seen as a positive political gesture from the Venezuelan authorities, with many international entities observing and reporting on the progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Touchdown Tribute: A Presidential Message to Super Bowl Teams

Trump's Touchdown Tribute: A Presidential Message to Super Bowl Teams

 Global
2
Israeli President Herzog's Contentious Visit Highlights Strained Australia-Israel Relations

Israeli President Herzog's Contentious Visit Highlights Strained Australia-I...

 Australia
3
Storm Marta Unleashes Deadly Floods in Northern Morocco

Storm Marta Unleashes Deadly Floods in Northern Morocco

 Morocco
4
Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Tense Moment for Hong Kong

Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Tense Moment for Hong Kong

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026