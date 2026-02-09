Left Menu

Nicaragua Halts Visa-Free Entry for Cubans Amid U.S. Pressure

Nicaragua has ended its visa-free entry policy for Cuban citizens, effective Sunday. This decision halts a route used by thousands heading to the United States. The move, allegedly influenced by Washington, illustrates growing pressure on President Daniel Ortega's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 02:11 IST
Nicaragua has officially ended its visa-free entry policy for Cuban citizens, effective as of Sunday, altering a route many have used on their journey to the United States.

The decision was announced in an official government statement, suggesting compliance with external influence from the United States.

Sources familiar with the decision indicate it reflects mounting pressure from Washington on President Daniel Ortega's administration to curb migration flows through Central America.

