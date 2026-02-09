Antonio Jose Seguro: Portugal's New Socialist Leader Secures Victory

Antonio Jose Seguro, a moderate socialist, clinched a resounding victory in Portugal's presidential election, defeating far-right opponent Andre Ventura. Despite inclement weather, voter turnout matched previous levels, with Seguro capturing 64% of the vote.

According to exit polls, Seguro was expected to secure between 67% and 73%, while Ventura garnered support from 27% to 33% of voters. The Chega party, under Ventura's leadership, has risen to become Portugal's second-largest parliamentary force.

Although the presidency is primarily ceremonial, Seguro aims to mediate political crises and uphold democratic principles. Ventura's loss reflects his growing influence in far-right politics, as he seeks greater powers for the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)