Left Menu

Antonio Jose Seguro: Portugal's New Socialist Leader Secures Victory

Antonio Jose Seguro won a decisive victory in Portugal's presidential runoff, securing 64% of the vote against far-right rival Andre Ventura. Despite unfavorable weather and rescheduled votes in some regions, voter turnout remained stable. Seguro promises to uphold democratic values and prevent political crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 01:57 IST
Antonio Jose Seguro: Portugal's New Socialist Leader Secures Victory

Antonio Jose Seguro, a moderate socialist, clinched a resounding victory in Portugal's presidential election, defeating far-right opponent Andre Ventura. Despite inclement weather, voter turnout matched previous levels, with Seguro capturing 64% of the vote.

According to exit polls, Seguro was expected to secure between 67% and 73%, while Ventura garnered support from 27% to 33% of voters. The Chega party, under Ventura's leadership, has risen to become Portugal's second-largest parliamentary force.

Although the presidency is primarily ceremonial, Seguro aims to mediate political crises and uphold democratic principles. Ventura's loss reflects his growing influence in far-right politics, as he seeks greater powers for the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Touchdown Tribute: A Presidential Message to Super Bowl Teams

Trump's Touchdown Tribute: A Presidential Message to Super Bowl Teams

 Global
2
Israeli President Herzog's Contentious Visit Highlights Strained Australia-Israel Relations

Israeli President Herzog's Contentious Visit Highlights Strained Australia-I...

 Australia
3
Storm Marta Unleashes Deadly Floods in Northern Morocco

Storm Marta Unleashes Deadly Floods in Northern Morocco

 Morocco
4
Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Tense Moment for Hong Kong

Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Tense Moment for Hong Kong

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026