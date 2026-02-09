Mass Shooter Seeks to Overturn Guilty Plea Amid Claims of Mistreatment

Brenton Tarrant, who carried out New Zealand's deadliest mass shooting, appeared before an appeals court on Monday seeking to overturn his guilty pleas. Tarrant argued that severe prison conditions led to 'nervous exhaustion' and irrationality, compelling him to admit guilt for the Christchurch mosque attacks.

A panel of three judges at the Wellington Court of Appeal will spend the week examining his claims about being unfit to plead for terrorism, murder, and attempted murder charges. Tarrant's admission to the crimes averted a trial in March 2020, but he now seeks to challenge his life sentence without parole, which is unprecedented in New Zealand.

Monday's proceedings took place under strict security, with few permitted to view Tarrant's testimony. Crown lawyer Barnaby Hawes countered that there was scant evidence of mental illness, while Tarrant insisted signs went unnoticed. The court's decision on the appeal is expected at a later date.