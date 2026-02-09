Tug of War Over Hudson Tunnel Funding: Trump's Administration Appeals Court Ruling

In a new turn of events, the Trump administration on Sunday appealed against a court's decision mandating the unfreezing of federal funds earmarked for the $16 billion Hudson Tunnel Project. This development follows U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas's preliminary injunction that instructed the release of funds for the infrastructure overhaul.

The project, crucial for refurbishing the critical rail link between New York and New Jersey, faced a funding freeze due to the Transportation Department's review of compliance with new federal prohibitions on race- and sex-based contracting decisions. Trump's appeal appears to challenge the injunction issued late last week.

Amid these legal maneuvers, the Gateway Development Commission has expressed readiness to quickly resume site operations upon the release of funds, which were already promised ample federal support. Damaged during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the existing tunnel requires urgent repairs to avoid further disruption to the heavily trafficked passenger rail line.

