Rajasthan to Enhance Mental Health Support in Medical Colleges
The Rajasthan government plans to establish well-being centers in every medical college and a state-level mental health welfare cell. A recent meeting led to directives for strengthened mental health support for medical students, including appointing deans to monitor students' mental health and improving administrative systems.
The Rajasthan government is taking significant steps to bolster mental health support for medical students by announcing plans to establish well-being centers in every medical college. This initiative coincides with the creation of a state-level mental health welfare cell, as divulged in an official statement.
During the inaugural meeting of the state-level task force for mental health and student well-being, Medical Education Commissioner Naresh Goyal outlined the directives. These include the appointment of a dean at each medical college tasked specifically with monitoring and addressing students' mental health needs.
The administration and academic systems will also undergo enhancements to provide superior psychological support to students, ensuring a robust framework for mental wellness across educational institutions in Rajasthan.
