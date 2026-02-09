Left Menu

Jimmy Lai's Legal Ordeal: 20-Year Sentence Raises Global Concerns

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai received a 20-year prison sentence on national security charges. Accused of colluding with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials, Lai's sentencing marks the end of a lengthy legal battle. His case spotlights China's national security crackdown, sparking international attention and criticism.

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai faces a 20-year prison term after being convicted on national security charges. He was found guilty of conspiring with foreign forces and disseminating seditious publications, ending a prolonged legal confrontation in the city.

Lai, who founded Apple Daily, a now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper, was initially detained in August 2020. The court deemed him a key figure in the alleged foreign collusion, intensifying his penalty under harsh sentencing guidelines.

Despite Lai's claims of being a political prisoner, world leaders, including Donald Trump and Keir Starmer, have voiced concerns. The case underscores Beijing's clampdown following the 2019 protests, drawing international scrutiny and renewed calls for Lai's release amid fears for his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

