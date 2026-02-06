Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Bail Pleas in Riot Conspiracy Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice addressing the bail pleas of Saleem Malik Munna and Athar Khan, both accused in the North East Delhi riots conspiracy case. Their bail requests were previously rejected by the trial court, citing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Division Bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain, directed the Delhi Police to file an affidavit within two weeks, setting the next hearing for March 3. During proceedings, it was noted that similarly placed accused have been granted bail by the Supreme Court, leading to arguments about the fairness of the trial court's decision.

Dhruv Pandey, the advocate representing the Delhi Police, accepted the notices. The trial court, presided by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, had previously denied bail to key suspects, including ex-councillor Tahir Hussain, citing insufficient grounds under the UAPA for release.

