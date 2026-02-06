Left Menu

Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Bail Pleas in Riot Conspiracy Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice regarding the bail pleas of Saleem Malik Munna and Athar Khan, accused in the North East Delhi riots conspiracy case. Previously, their requests for bail were denied under the UAPA provisions. The next hearing is scheduled for March 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:35 IST
Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Bail Pleas in Riot Conspiracy Case
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice addressing the bail pleas of Saleem Malik Munna and Athar Khan, both accused in the North East Delhi riots conspiracy case. Their bail requests were previously rejected by the trial court, citing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Division Bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain, directed the Delhi Police to file an affidavit within two weeks, setting the next hearing for March 3. During proceedings, it was noted that similarly placed accused have been granted bail by the Supreme Court, leading to arguments about the fairness of the trial court's decision.

Dhruv Pandey, the advocate representing the Delhi Police, accepted the notices. The trial court, presided by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, had previously denied bail to key suspects, including ex-councillor Tahir Hussain, citing insufficient grounds under the UAPA for release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026