Supreme Court Greenlights Relocation of OBC Commission

The Supreme Court overturned an interim order by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which had halted the state's decision to relocate the OBC commission from Shimla to Dharamshala. The apex court emphasized that such policy decisions are typically not justiciable, while allowing the state to respond in court.

Updated: 09-02-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:19 IST
  Country:
  India

The Supreme Court on Monday annulled an interim order by the Himachal Pradesh High Court that had obstructed the state's plan to move the OBC commission from Shimla to Dharamshala. The bench highlighted that these matters typically pertain to policy decisions, limiting their suitability for judicial intervention.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, also directed the Himachal Pradesh High Court to proceed with hearing the plea contesting this relocation after reviewing the state government's response. The court granted a four-week window for the government to submit its reply.

The Supreme Court clarified that its assessment focused solely on the interim order and wouldn't influence the case's final verdict. Previously, the high court on January 9 had suspended the transfer order, emphasizing the need for comprehensive judicial examination. The move was challenged by a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Ram Lal Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

