Murder in Neemla Jail: Unveiling the Tensions Behind Bars
Abdul Rehman, a terror accused, was murdered inside Neemla Jail after a confrontation with another inmate, Arun Chaudhary. The incident highlights the tensions within prison systems. Rehman, in custody since 2025, was involved in a terrorism investigation. An inquiry is underway to understand the circumstances of the murder.
In a shocking turn of events within the confines of Neemla Jail, Abdul Rehman, accused of terrorism-related activities, was murdered following an altercation with fellow inmate Arun Chaudhary. The incident allegedly transpired on Sunday night, leaving Rehman dead on the spot.
Arun Chaudhary, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir and was recently transferred to Neemla Jail, is suspected to have inflicted fatal wounds using a sharp-edged weapon. Officials are investigating to ascertain the events that led to this deadly encounter.
Rehman had been in custody since June 2025, having been arrested in relation to a conspiracy to carry out an explosion in Ayodhya. Investigators suspect he had ties to the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, although his family has vehemently denied these accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
