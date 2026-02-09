Left Menu

Murder in Neemla Jail: Unveiling the Tensions Behind Bars

Abdul Rehman, a terror accused, was murdered inside Neemla Jail after a confrontation with another inmate, Arun Chaudhary. The incident highlights the tensions within prison systems. Rehman, in custody since 2025, was involved in a terrorism investigation. An inquiry is underway to understand the circumstances of the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:03 IST
Murder in Neemla Jail: Unveiling the Tensions Behind Bars
Murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events within the confines of Neemla Jail, Abdul Rehman, accused of terrorism-related activities, was murdered following an altercation with fellow inmate Arun Chaudhary. The incident allegedly transpired on Sunday night, leaving Rehman dead on the spot.

Arun Chaudhary, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir and was recently transferred to Neemla Jail, is suspected to have inflicted fatal wounds using a sharp-edged weapon. Officials are investigating to ascertain the events that led to this deadly encounter.

Rehman had been in custody since June 2025, having been arrested in relation to a conspiracy to carry out an explosion in Ayodhya. Investigators suspect he had ties to the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, although his family has vehemently denied these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tightening Grip: China Intensifies Repression Under Xi Jinping

Tightening Grip: China Intensifies Repression Under Xi Jinping

 Thailand
2
Health First: Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Wellness Initiative

Health First: Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Wellness Initiative

 India
3
Cuba's Fuel Crisis: Kremlin's Involvement Amid U.S. Sanctions

Cuba's Fuel Crisis: Kremlin's Involvement Amid U.S. Sanctions

 Russia
4
India's Skyline Revolution: The eVTOL Frontier

India's Skyline Revolution: The eVTOL Frontier

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026