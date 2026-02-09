Left Menu

Panchkula Court on High Alert After Bomb Threat Email

Panchkula court received a bomb threat via email, prompting an evacuation and detailed search by Haryana Police. Despite a thorough sweep with bomb squads and sniffer dogs, nothing suspicious was discovered. Similar incidents, previously deemed hoaxes, have occurred in nearby Ambala.

Updated: 09-02-2026 15:03 IST
Panchkula Court on High Alert After Bomb Threat Email
Panchkula was gripped by tension on Monday as a court received a bomb threat via email, Haryana Police confirmed.

The email led to an immediate evacuation of the premises while a heavy police contingent, bomb disposal unit, and sniffer dogs carried out a thorough search.

This incident follows a series of similar threats in Ambala, highlighting a pattern of hoaxes causing public alarm.



