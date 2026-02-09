Panchkula Court on High Alert After Bomb Threat Email
Panchkula court received a bomb threat via email, prompting an evacuation and detailed search by Haryana Police. Despite a thorough sweep with bomb squads and sniffer dogs, nothing suspicious was discovered. Similar incidents, previously deemed hoaxes, have occurred in nearby Ambala.
Panchkula was gripped by tension on Monday as a court received a bomb threat via email, Haryana Police confirmed.
The email led to an immediate evacuation of the premises while a heavy police contingent, bomb disposal unit, and sniffer dogs carried out a thorough search.
This incident follows a series of similar threats in Ambala, highlighting a pattern of hoaxes causing public alarm.
