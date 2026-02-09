Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Man Found Mutilated in Amethi Market

The body of Umesh Verma, aged 30, was discovered mutilated in Amethi's Sheetla Ganj market. Forensic teams and local police are investigating the incident, with initial examinations suggesting animal attacks. Further clarity awaits a post-mortem. Witnesses recall Verma as an alcoholic, adding complexity to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:29 IST
Authorities uncovered the mutilated body of a 30-year-old man, Umesh Verma, in the bustling Sheetla Ganj market in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Monday.

Police rushed to the scene, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Mishra, to gather initial details from both the law enforcement officers present and nearby residents.

While a forensic team conducted an on-site investigation, the Station House Officer of Sangrampur, Sanjay Singh, reported that the body had been sent for a post-mortem to determine the specific cause of death, hinting at animal attacks given the extensive injuries.

