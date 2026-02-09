Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Bottleneck to Breakthrough

Governor Anandiben Patel praised Uttar Pradesh's transformation under Yogi Adityanath's leadership during a Budget Session, despite opposition protests. She highlighted the government's resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' which has lifted six crore people out of poverty, aiming for Developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited address during the Budget Session, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel lauded the state's metamorphosis from a 'bottleneck' to a 'breakthrough' state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure.

Patel's remarks came amid vocal protests from the Samajwadi Party inside and outside the legislative assembly. Despite interruptions, the governor underscored the government's achievements in poverty alleviation, claiming it has uplifted six crore citizens.

Aiming for 'Developed Uttar Pradesh @2047,' Patel highlighted strides in law, infrastructure, and public welfare, while opposition leader Shivpal Singh Yadav criticized the address as mere 'false praise.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

