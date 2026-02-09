Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Bottleneck to Breakthrough

In a spirited address during the Budget Session, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel lauded the state's metamorphosis from a 'bottleneck' to a 'breakthrough' state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure.

Patel's remarks came amid vocal protests from the Samajwadi Party inside and outside the legislative assembly. Despite interruptions, the governor underscored the government's achievements in poverty alleviation, claiming it has uplifted six crore citizens.

Aiming for 'Developed Uttar Pradesh @2047,' Patel highlighted strides in law, infrastructure, and public welfare, while opposition leader Shivpal Singh Yadav criticized the address as mere 'false praise.'

