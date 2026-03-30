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Samajwadi Party Slams PM Modi Over 'Noida ATM' Remark

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav rebutted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation that the party turned Noida into an 'ATM for loot.' Yadav warned that India's democracy is at risk, veering towards monarchy. He also speculated on Donald Trump's potential impeachment and discussed US midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 11:26 IST
Samajwadi Party Slams PM Modi Over 'Noida ATM' Remark
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a strong rebuke, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark describing Noida as an 'ATM for loot' during an event linked to the new Noida International Airport. Yadav suggested that such statements hint at India's potential shift towards a monarchy, challenging the health of its democracy.

Prime Minister Modi, in his inauguration address, accused the Samajwadi Party of misusing Noida's resources while praising his government's 'double-engine approach' for advancing development projects like the airport, which had been stalled for years before BJP-NDA intervention.

Amidst discussions about internal politics, Yadav also commented on international affairs, predicting a future impeachment for former U.S. President Donald Trump post-midterm elections, reflecting on previous impeachment attempts and their outcomes.

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