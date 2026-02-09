Left Menu

German Authorities Charge Ukrainian in Explosive Parcel Plot

A Ukrainian national has been indicted in Germany for allegedly plotting, under Russian intelligence direction, to detonate explosive parcels in Europe. The suspect, Yevhen B., was arrested in Switzerland and extradited to Germany. German prosecutors claim the scheme was to harm Ukraine by sabotaging logistics routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German prosecutors have indicted a Ukrainian national, Yevhen B., for allegedly conspiring with Russian intelligence to orchestrate a parcel bomb plot across Europe.

Yevhen B. was arrested in Switzerland and later extradited to Germany. In 2025, he and two others allegedly sent GPS-tracked packages from Cologne to Ukraine at the behest of Russian operatives, aiming to map logistics routes for future explosive shipments.

While European nations accuse Russia of sabotage following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow denies any involvement. The case reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions and espionage allegations affecting European-Russian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

