Train Tussle: Arrest Over Alleged Assault on TTE and Police

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) and a police officer aboard the Maveli Express. Allegedly travelling without a ticket, the accused, identified as Shahil, verbally and physically attacked the officials during the journey.

The confrontation occurred as the train approached Cherthala station on Sunday night. Police reports detail how Shahil, a native of Mattancherry, behaved aggressively toward the TTE who had asked for his travel credentials.

After additional railway police intervened, Shahil was taken into custody and charged under multiple legal provisions. The incident underscores ongoing challenges in maintaining security and decorum in train travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)