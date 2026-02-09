Left Menu

Train Tussle: Arrest Over Alleged Assault on TTE and Police

A 24-year-old named Shahil was arrested after allegedly assaulting a TTE and a police officer on the Maveli Express train for travelling without a ticket. The incident unfolded near Cherthala station, leading to multiple charges under various acts. Shahil is currently in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:28 IST
Train Tussle: Arrest Over Alleged Assault on TTE and Police
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) and a police officer aboard the Maveli Express. Allegedly travelling without a ticket, the accused, identified as Shahil, verbally and physically attacked the officials during the journey.

The confrontation occurred as the train approached Cherthala station on Sunday night. Police reports detail how Shahil, a native of Mattancherry, behaved aggressively toward the TTE who had asked for his travel credentials.

After additional railway police intervened, Shahil was taken into custody and charged under multiple legal provisions. The incident underscores ongoing challenges in maintaining security and decorum in train travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harnessing AI: Modi's Vision for Future Leaders

Harnessing AI: Modi's Vision for Future Leaders

 India
2
Qwen's AI Shopping Spree Halts Amid Overwhelming Demand

Qwen's AI Shopping Spree Halts Amid Overwhelming Demand

 Global
3
Cocaine Seizure Unveils Drug Trafficking Network in J&K

Cocaine Seizure Unveils Drug Trafficking Network in J&K

 India
4
Zimbabwe Shines with Commanding Win Over Oman in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe Shines with Commanding Win Over Oman in T20 World Cup

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026