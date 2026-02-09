Left Menu

Government's Crackdown on Non-Compliant Companies: Over Rs 55 Crore in Penalties Imposed

The government levied penalties of over Rs 55 crore on 703 companies for breaching Companies Law provisions in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. Minister Harsh Malhotra reported no increase in non-compliance trends. Over six years, 2,03,107 companies were delisted from official records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:38 IST
Government's Crackdown on Non-Compliant Companies: Over Rs 55 Crore in Penalties Imposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The corporate landscape is facing a strict regulatory environment, with the government imposing penalties amounting to over Rs 55 crore on 703 companies for failing to adhere to the Companies Law in the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal year.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, revealed the enforcement actions but noted no discernible increase in non-compliance with the Companies Act, 2013. The penalties on the companies during the specified period amounted to just over Rs 55.49 crore.

Additionally, over the last six years, official records indicate that 2,03,107 companies were struck off, with more than half removed due to provisions under Section 248. The ministry, employing Red Flag Indicators and an analytical system for compliance monitoring, continues to advocate for financial accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani National Repatriated After Unintentional Border Crossing

Pakistani National Repatriated After Unintentional Border Crossing

 India
2
Ceigall India's Net Profit Surge: A Steady Growth in Infrastructure EPC

Ceigall India's Net Profit Surge: A Steady Growth in Infrastructure EPC

 India
3
Global Events Agenda: February and March Highlights

Global Events Agenda: February and March Highlights

 Global
4
Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026