Unprecedented Surge in Kolkata Domicile Applications Amidst Electoral Roll Revision

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is facing an overwhelming demand for domicile certificates, sparked by the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Over the past month and a half, more than 18,600 applications have poured in, eclipsing the usual monthly average of fewer than 200. This influx is linked to an urgent need for proof of residence, especially for voters flagged or left out during verification processes.

To address this, KMC has streamlined its application and verification process, following directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure residents obtain necessary documentation without undue hardship during the revision. Meanwhile, the politically charged atmosphere surrounding the roll revision continues to intensify.

