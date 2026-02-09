Cocaine Bust in Goa: Two Arrested in Major Drug Seizure

In a significant drug bust, police in North Goa arrested a Nigerian national and a local resident after seizing cocaine worth Rs 15.89 lakh in the illegal market.

The Nigerian, identified as Omorigo Friday, was found with 31.794 grams of suspected cocaine on February 6.

His arrest paved the way for the capture of local resident, Sudhir Gurudas Paleinkar, two days later. Authorities have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and ongoing investigations continue to unravel more details.

