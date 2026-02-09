Left Menu

Cocaine Bust in Goa: Two Arrested in Major Drug Seizure

A Nigerian national and a Goa resident were arrested after police seized cocaine valued at Rs 15.89 lakh in the illegal market. The Nigerian, Omorigo Friday, was caught with 31.794 grams of cocaine. His arrest led to Sudhir Gurudas Paleinkar's apprehension. A case was registered under the NDPS Act for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:09 IST
Cocaine Bust in Goa: Two Arrested in Major Drug Seizure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, police in North Goa arrested a Nigerian national and a local resident after seizing cocaine worth Rs 15.89 lakh in the illegal market.

The Nigerian, identified as Omorigo Friday, was found with 31.794 grams of suspected cocaine on February 6.

His arrest paved the way for the capture of local resident, Sudhir Gurudas Paleinkar, two days later. Authorities have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and ongoing investigations continue to unravel more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zimbabwe Thrashes Oman in T20 World Cup Clash

Zimbabwe Thrashes Oman in T20 World Cup Clash

 Sri Lanka
2
Gujarat Partners with SpaceX to Boost Digital Connectivity via High-Speed Satellite Internet

Gujarat Partners with SpaceX to Boost Digital Connectivity via High-Speed Sa...

 India
3
Villeroy Steps Down: A Transition at France's Central Bank

Villeroy Steps Down: A Transition at France's Central Bank

 Global
4
Vijay-led TVK: A Silent Revolution in Tamil Nadu

Vijay-led TVK: A Silent Revolution in Tamil Nadu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026