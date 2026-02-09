Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Crime Crackdown: A Safer Path Forward

Uttar Pradesh's government prioritizes law and order, successfully reducing crime rates through stringent actions against organized crime and technological integration. These measures have boosted citizen and investor confidence while advancing women's safety and judicial efficiency. Initiatives such as the Safe City project and the Jan Vishwas Act underscore their commitment to governance and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:08 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an assertive policy against organized crime and mafia networks, resulting in a reduced crime rate across the state, announced Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna. Presenting the 2025-26 Economic Survey, Khanna highlighted the administration's focus on law and order which has revitalized public and investor trust.

The survey showcases technology-driven policing reforms, enhanced accountability, and a crackdown on criminals through expanded CCTV use and digital case management systems. Such measures have empowered citizens to report crimes confidently, bolstered by a steadfast zero-tolerance approach towards crimes against women, including new initiatives under the Safe City project.

Additionally, amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Factories Act, 2025, now offer women equal industrial employment opportunities, and fast-track court systems have been instituted to expedite legal proceedings. The Jan Vishwas Act further reforms governance by decriminalizing minor infractions to support transparency. Overall, these changes are creating a more secure, investment-friendly environment in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

