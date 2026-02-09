Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds in Telangana: Two Relatives Accused of Assaulting Young Girl

In Telangana, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two relatives, one a minor, in separate incidents. The 21-year-old uncle assaulted her on Sunday, and the 16-year-old relative committed a similar act last week. Police have arrested the accused and an investigation is ongoing.

Hyderabad | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:44 IST

  India

Police in Telangana have reported a disturbing case involving the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl by two of her relatives, including a minor. The assaults took place in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Authorities stated that one incident occurred last week, while the second took place on Sunday.

One of the accused, a 21-year-old man identified as the girl's uncle, allegedly took her from her residence to his home in the neighbourhood, where he assaulted her on Sunday evening as her parents worked in the fields. Upon returning home in tears, the young girl courageously informed her parents about the assaults, revealing that a 16-year-old relative had abused her similarly just two days prior.

The parents quickly filed a complaint with the police, who then recorded statements from the girl and her parents before sending her for a medical exam. Relevant cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been registered. While the 21-year-old has been arrested, the juvenile relative has been detained. An investigation is ongoing, according to a senior police official.

