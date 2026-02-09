Left Menu

Trump Administration Aims to Restrict Job Appeals for Fired Federal Workers

The Trump administration is pursuing a plan to limit fired federal employees' ability to appeal their dismissals, shifting the appeal process to the Office of Personnel Management. This move is part of a broader effort to reduce the federal workforce, as indicated by mass layoffs and restricted job protections.

The Trump administration is seeking to make it more challenging for dismissed federal employees to regain their positions, according to a new government proposal released on Monday. The proposal, introduced by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), suggests ending the right of fired workers to appeal their dismissals to the Merit Systems Protection Board, an independent body.

Instead, these individuals would need to appeal to the OPM, which is led by a director reporting directly to President Donald Trump. This initiative is part of Trump's ongoing efforts to streamline the size of the federal government, highlighted by significant employee layoffs and the weakening of job protection mechanisms.

In 2025, the administration forced out 317,000 federal workers, as per OPM Director Scott Kupor's statement, with most opting for buyouts or voluntary departures. However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify this claim. The Merit Systems Protection Board typically handles disputes between federal employees and their employers.

