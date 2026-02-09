Trinamool Congress Councillor Remanded in Custody Over Alleged Assault

In Barasat, West Bengal, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, a Trinamool Congress councillor, has been remanded in police custody by the Barrackpore sub-divisional court. The decision follows allegations of his involvement in the death of Tulsi Adhikari, an 81-year-old man.

According to the victim's family, Bhattacharya assaulted Adhikari during a dispute over an illegal construction complaint lodged with municipal authorities last Saturday. Adhikari was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead.'

Bhattacharya, representing North Barrackpore Municipality's ward number 23, has denied the charges, dismissing them as fabrications with political motivations. Despite his claims of innocence, the court rejected his bail plea and granted police custody for one week to assist in further investigation.

