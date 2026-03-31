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Acclaimed Director Ranjith in Custody Over Assault Allegations

Prominent Malayalam director Ranjith is in custody following allegations of attempted sexual assault on a film set. The accusations come from a woman actor and add to previous allegations highlighted in industry reports. Police have kept proceedings discreet but are actively pursuing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:20 IST
Acclaimed Director Ranjith in Custody Over Assault Allegations
Ranjith
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Malayalam film director Ranjith was apprehended on allegations of attempted sexual assault, according to police. A woman actor filed a complaint claiming Ranjith attempted an assault during a film shoot.

The incident allegedly took place in a caravan on set, leading Kochi City Police to register a case with secrecy.

This isn't the first accusation against Ranjith, who previously faced allegations uncovered in a report on industry harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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