Acclaimed Director Ranjith in Custody Over Assault Allegations
Prominent Malayalam director Ranjith is in custody following allegations of attempted sexual assault on a film set. The accusations come from a woman actor and add to previous allegations highlighted in industry reports. Police have kept proceedings discreet but are actively pursuing the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Renowned Malayalam film director Ranjith was apprehended on allegations of attempted sexual assault, according to police. A woman actor filed a complaint claiming Ranjith attempted an assault during a film shoot.
The incident allegedly took place in a caravan on set, leading Kochi City Police to register a case with secrecy.
This isn't the first accusation against Ranjith, who previously faced allegations uncovered in a report on industry harassment.
(With inputs from agencies.)