Acclaimed Director Ranjith in Custody Over Assault Allegations

Renowned Malayalam film director Ranjith was apprehended on allegations of attempted sexual assault, according to police. A woman actor filed a complaint claiming Ranjith attempted an assault during a film shoot.

The incident allegedly took place in a caravan on set, leading Kochi City Police to register a case with secrecy.

This isn't the first accusation against Ranjith, who previously faced allegations uncovered in a report on industry harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)