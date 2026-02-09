Luxury on the Loose: The Lamborghini Crash Scandal

A high-profile accident involving a luxury Lamborghini owned by a tobacco baron's family in Kanpur has sparked significant controversy. The speeding vehicle, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of K K Mishra, collided with pedestrians, leaving six people injured.

Authorities are probing into whether medical conditions like epilepsy contributed to the crash. However, no arrests have been made. The vehicle, valued at over Rs 10 crore, was seized for inspection, with police examining surveillance footage to understand the incident better.

This incident reignites concerns over the dangers posed by speeding luxury cars in India's urban areas, reminiscent of previous accidents involving sports cars that have resulted in fatalities and widespread public outcry.

(With inputs from agencies.)