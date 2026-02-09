Chirag Paswan Unveils Plastic Industry Status Report at PLASTINDIA 2026

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan today visited PLASTINDIA 2026, one of the world’s leading plastics exhibitions, being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 5 to 10, 2026. The visit underscored the Government of India’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and technology-driven growth in manufacturing.

During the visit, the Union Minister released the Plastic Industry Status Report 2025 and presented awards to winners of the Startup Search Initiative, jointly developed by the Plastindia Foundation and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP).

Technology and Sustainability Key to Viksit Bharat Vision: Paswan

Addressing industry leaders, innovators, and global stakeholders, Shri Chirag Paswan emphasized the urgent need to minimise material wastage and leverage advanced technologies to promote sustainability across the plastics value chain.

He noted that the plastics industry plays a critical role in enabling food processing, packaging, healthcare, infrastructure, and logistics, and appreciated the sector’s collective efforts toward sustainable manufacturing, circular economy practices, and self-reliance, in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Plastic Industry Status Report 2025 Released

The Plastic Industry Status Report 2025, released during the event, provides a comprehensive overview of the sector’s:

Growth trajectory and market trends

Export performance and global competitiveness

Progress in sustainability and recycling

Adoption of innovative and eco-friendly technologies

Mr. Ravish Kamath, President, Plastindia Foundation, stated that the report serves as a vital knowledge resource for policymakers and industry, highlighting India’s evolving position in the global plastics ecosystem.

Startup Search Initiative Promotes Innovation-Led Growth

The Union Minister also felicitated winners of the Startup Search Initiative, an innovation platform aimed at encouraging sustainable, scalable, and technology-driven solutions.

According to Mr. Alok Tibrewala, Chairman, NEC PLASTINDIA 2026:

Over 150 startups participated

10 startups were shortlisted under the theme “Bharat Next”

Each selected startup received a grant of ₹2 lakh

The initiative reflects India’s growing startup-driven approach to addressing sustainability challenges in plastics manufacturing and recycling.

PLASTINDIA 2026 Highlights India’s Global Manufacturing Role

Organised by the Plastindia Foundation, PLASTINDIA 2026 has brought together industry leaders, global buyers, innovators, startups, and policymakers from India and abroad. The exhibition showcases India’s expanding capabilities across the plastics value chain—from raw materials and machinery to advanced applications and circular economy solutions.

The event reinforces India’s ambition to emerge as a global hub for sustainable plastics manufacturing, innovation, and exports.