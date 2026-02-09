Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Law Student Killed in Classroom Shooting

A first-year law student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district allegedly shot dead a female classmate and then attempted suicide. The shooting occurred inside a classroom at Mai Bhago Law College, shocking fellow students. Police are investigating the illegal firearm used, and Prince Raj, the suspect, is critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a first-year law student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district shot dead his female classmate before attempting suicide within a classroom. The tragic event unfolded as horrified students looked on.

The accused, Prince Raj, allegedly used an illegal firearm, leaving fellow student Sandeep Kaur dead at the scene. Initial reports suggest that Raj was infatuated with Sandeep, who was engaged to someone else.

Authorities are investigating the incident, including how the weapon was procured and smuggled into the college premises. The shooting has left the community in shock, as police continue to search for answers.

