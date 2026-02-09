Tragedy Strikes: Law Student Killed in Classroom Shooting

In a shocking incident, a first-year law student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district shot dead his female classmate before attempting suicide within a classroom. The tragic event unfolded as horrified students looked on.

The accused, Prince Raj, allegedly used an illegal firearm, leaving fellow student Sandeep Kaur dead at the scene. Initial reports suggest that Raj was infatuated with Sandeep, who was engaged to someone else.

Authorities are investigating the incident, including how the weapon was procured and smuggled into the college premises. The shooting has left the community in shock, as police continue to search for answers.