Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

Hundreds gathered to honor Dr. Abhaya on her birth anniversary with a torch rally, demanding justice for her brutal rape and murder at RG Kar hospital in August 2024. The 'Justice for Abhaya' Forum criticized investigative agencies for their lack of urgency in solving the case.

Activists insist that apart from the convicted Sanjay Roy, others involved in the conspiracy have yet to be identified. The rally, extending 2 km from Sodpur Traffic More, also saw gatherings at Esplanade Dorina Crossing and Shyambazar, showing solidarity and demanding accountability from authorities.

Abhaya's parents mourned, placing 33 roses at her portrait, symbolizing her would-be birthday. The forum vows an unwavering quest for justice, emphasizing the insecurity faced by women in the state as long as the case remains unresolved.