Life Imprisonment for Jharkhand Murder Convict

In a significant legal development, a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has handed a life sentence to Md Javed for murder. Javed, a Potka resident, was convicted for killing Raju Mukhi in 2020.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Javed. The incident, stemming from a trivial disagreement, saw Javed attack Mukhi with a stone on July 19, leading to Mukhi's death while being transported to a hospital.

This verdict closes a case marked by a senseless act of violence, highlighting the need for conflict resolution and peace in communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)