Life Imprisonment for Jharkhand Murder Convict
Md Javed, a resident of Potka, Jharkhand, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a West Singhbhum district court for the murder of Raju Mukhi in 2020. He was fined Rs 15,000. The attack occurred after a minor dispute, and the victim died en route to the hospital.
In a significant legal development, a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has handed a life sentence to Md Javed for murder. Javed, a Potka resident, was convicted for killing Raju Mukhi in 2020.
The Principal District and Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Javed. The incident, stemming from a trivial disagreement, saw Javed attack Mukhi with a stone on July 19, leading to Mukhi's death while being transported to a hospital.
This verdict closes a case marked by a senseless act of violence, highlighting the need for conflict resolution and peace in communities.
