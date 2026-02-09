Left Menu

Life Imprisonment for Jharkhand Murder Convict

Md Javed, a resident of Potka, Jharkhand, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a West Singhbhum district court for the murder of Raju Mukhi in 2020. He was fined Rs 15,000. The attack occurred after a minor dispute, and the victim died en route to the hospital.

Updated: 09-02-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has handed a life sentence to Md Javed for murder. Javed, a Potka resident, was convicted for killing Raju Mukhi in 2020.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Javed. The incident, stemming from a trivial disagreement, saw Javed attack Mukhi with a stone on July 19, leading to Mukhi's death while being transported to a hospital.

This verdict closes a case marked by a senseless act of violence, highlighting the need for conflict resolution and peace in communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

