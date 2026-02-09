Left Menu

Supreme Court Reins In Election Commission's Power in Bengal

The Supreme Court has made a landmark ruling on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, restraining the Election Commission's alleged overreach and supporting the TMC's stance. The decision mandates the inclusion of local officials in the process and curtails unilateral decisions by micro-observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:43 IST
  • India

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) hailed the Supreme Court's recent order as a 'stinging rebuke' to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The apex court emphasized that state impediments would not obstruct the completion of the SIR and required the West Bengal DGP to address allegations of notice burnings by miscreants.

The court's decision ensures only local Group B officers, chosen from a state-provided list, will support Electoral Registration Officers, reinforcing their ultimate authority. The TMC asserted this as a victory against the EC's unilateral actions, which allegedly aimed to influence and manipulate the voter database.

The verdict also delivered a significant defeat for political opponents. While TMC sees it as a triumph for democracy, BJP leaders argue it hinders TMC's purported efforts to maintain unauthorized voters in the rolls. Amid intense political contention, the SC's ruling is pivotal in shaping West Bengal's electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

