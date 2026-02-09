Court-Ordered Probe into Sabarimala Shrine Gold Scandal

The Kerala High Court has directed the vigilance department to investigate alleged misappropriation of gold and finances connected to the 2017 installation of a new temple flag mast at the Sabarimala shrine. This decision followed observations of discrepancies in gold accounting, with the court emphasizing a lack of proper documentation and potential violations of Devaswom Rules.

The court noted that 9.161 kilograms of gold were purchased from the Customs Department, and an additional 412 grams were donated by devotees. However, the recorded amount used for the flag mast was slightly lesser. The absence of individual donor receipts made it difficult to verify specific contributions, raising concerns of serious procedural lapses.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, the court ordered an independent inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to ascertain if cognizable offenses were present. The bureau is tasked with submitting a report to the court within 30 days, following a thorough examination of the financial and material records involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)