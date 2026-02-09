Left Menu

Mystic Man Becomes Key Figure in Mysterious Peeragarhi Death Case

Police in Peeragarhi investigate a mysterious case involving three deaths in a stationary car. A man dressed as a mystic is found to be potentially linked, as he interacted with the deceased on the incident day. Authorities are exploring various angles, including poisoning, as forensic reports are awaited.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:40 IST
  • India

The Peeragarhi police are delving into a puzzling case involving the deaths of three individuals found in a car, with a mysterious figure captured on CCTV potentially holding crucial information. The suspect, dressed as a mystic, is believed to be connected to the incident, prompting deeper investigation.

Early findings suggest the three victims may have been poisoned. However, authorities are carefully examining alternative possibilities while awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports. The enigmatic mystic, seen with the deceased earlier, could unlock answers to this baffling puzzle.

The victims, Randhir, Shiv Naresh Singh, and Laxmi Devi, have left behind perplexed families refusing to accept the notion of suicide. As the investigation continues, all eyes are on the mystic figure who might provide clarity to the unfolding enigma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

