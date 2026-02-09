Mystic Man Becomes Key Figure in Mysterious Peeragarhi Death Case

The Peeragarhi police are delving into a puzzling case involving the deaths of three individuals found in a car, with a mysterious figure captured on CCTV potentially holding crucial information. The suspect, dressed as a mystic, is believed to be connected to the incident, prompting deeper investigation.

Early findings suggest the three victims may have been poisoned. However, authorities are carefully examining alternative possibilities while awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports. The enigmatic mystic, seen with the deceased earlier, could unlock answers to this baffling puzzle.

The victims, Randhir, Shiv Naresh Singh, and Laxmi Devi, have left behind perplexed families refusing to accept the notion of suicide. As the investigation continues, all eyes are on the mystic figure who might provide clarity to the unfolding enigma.

(With inputs from agencies.)