Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cast doubt on the potential success of U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure on Europe and Ukraine, warning that substantial challenges persist in achieving peace in Ukraine, as reported by RIA.

The U.S. has facilitated discussions with Russia and Ukraine over various drafts for ending the conflict, yet a definitive agreement remains elusive, despite Trump's assurances of securing a deal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko asserted that any potential agreement must exclude NATO membership for Ukraine and prevent the stationing of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil, according to Izvestia. The negotiations aim to conclude Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II and determine Ukraine's future while assessing the viability of a U.S.-brokered peace deal.

