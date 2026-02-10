Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Peace Efforts in Ukraine Face Challenges

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed skepticism about U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to broker peace in Ukraine, emphasizing ongoing challenges. Despite U.S.-led talks, critical issues remain unresolved, including NATO membership for Ukraine and foreign troop deployments. The conflict represents the most severe European confrontation since the Cold War.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cast doubt on the potential success of U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure on Europe and Ukraine, warning that substantial challenges persist in achieving peace in Ukraine, as reported by RIA.

The U.S. has facilitated discussions with Russia and Ukraine over various drafts for ending the conflict, yet a definitive agreement remains elusive, despite Trump's assurances of securing a deal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko asserted that any potential agreement must exclude NATO membership for Ukraine and prevent the stationing of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil, according to Izvestia. The negotiations aim to conclude Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II and determine Ukraine's future while assessing the viability of a U.S.-brokered peace deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

