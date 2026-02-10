Whispers and Allegations: The Sabarimala Gold Controversy

On Tuesday, Congress leader V D Satheesan raised concerns over alleged leaks from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss cases, accusing members linked to the CPI(M) of partiality. Satheesan highlighted an instance where news about UDF convener Adoor Prakash's questioning was leaked before it occurred, unlike the discreet handling of former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendren's inquiry.

The SIT examines claims of gold misappropriation from the temple's sacred idols and structures. Satheesan asserted that CPI(M) agents within SIT, potentially from the Chief Minister's Office, selectively leaked information. He maintained his party's approval of the probe.

The Kerala High Court has instructed a vigilance investigation into allegations concerning the installation of a new flag mast at the sacred site. While welcoming the court's actions, Satheesan drew a distinction between the current scrutiny and previous alleged unauthorized activities at the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)