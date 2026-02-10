Ethiopia's Secret Camp: Regional Dynamics and International Influence in Sudan's Civil War

In a development that could alter the dynamics of Sudan's ongoing civil war, Ethiopia has been identified as hosting a clandestine training camp for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to a detailed investigation by Reuters. The camp, allegedly funded and supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), provides fresh recruits fueling the conflict in Sudan's south.

This revelation marks the first solid evidence of Ethiopia's involvement, raising concerns about the increasing militarization and internationalization of the conflict. Multiple sources, including Ethiopian officials and credible diplomatic communications, suggest the UAE's role in building the camp and supplying military trainers, despite official denials from the UAE government.

Critically positioned near the Sudanese border, the camp in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region hosts fighters from Ethiopia and neighboring countries, highlighting its broad geopolitical implications as the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces vie for control, driven by international backers, threatening regional stability.