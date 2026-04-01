Trump Announces Swift End to U.S. Military Campaign in Iran
President Donald Trump announced the potential end of the U.S. military campaign in Iran, stating it could conclude within two to three weeks. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump emphasized the imminent departure of U.S. forces, projecting a timeline of a few weeks for the withdrawal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:30 IST
President Donald Trump declared that the United States might wrap up its military campaign against Iran in as soon as two to three weeks.
Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump informed reporters, 'We'll be leaving very soon', indicating the troops could exit Iran within this short timeframe.
This announcement marks a strategic shift in U.S. military policy, underscoring a potential rapid reduction in American military presence in the region.