Left Menu

NGT Acts on Alleged Illegal Tree Felling at Meerut College

The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to investigate claims of illegal tree cutting at Meerut College, Uttar Pradesh. The committee, consisting of local environmental officials, is tasked to verify allegations against the college's managing committee secretary and recommend actions to address environmental breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:19 IST
NGT Acts on Alleged Illegal Tree Felling at Meerut College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set up a panel to investigate claims of illegal tree cutting at Meerut College in Uttar Pradesh. The tribunal responded to a petition accusing the college's managing committee secretary of illegally felling and selling over 100 trees on campus, plus more than 1,000 trees from Jaffra Garden.

In its February 5 order, the NGT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, noted substantial issues regarding environmental rule violations. The bench formed a joint committee with representatives from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Meerut's district magistrate, and the divisional forest officer to assess the allegations.

The committee was instructed to convene within two weeks, inspect the site, and validate the claims. Their mandate includes proposing remedial measures, with a report due within a month. The findings will guide local authorities in taking legal action, followed by an action-taken report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telegram Faces Continued Crackdown by Russian Authorities

Telegram Faces Continued Crackdown by Russian Authorities

 Global
2
Bihar Legislative Showdown: Chaos Over CM's Alleged Remarks

Bihar Legislative Showdown: Chaos Over CM's Alleged Remarks

 India
3
Macron's Groundbreaking AI Visit: A New Era for India and France

Macron's Groundbreaking AI Visit: A New Era for India and France

 India
4
Macron's Strategic Indo-Pacific Agenda: Strengthening Indo-French Partnerships

Macron's Strategic Indo-Pacific Agenda: Strengthening Indo-French Partnershi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026