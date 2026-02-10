NGT Acts on Alleged Illegal Tree Felling at Meerut College

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set up a panel to investigate claims of illegal tree cutting at Meerut College in Uttar Pradesh. The tribunal responded to a petition accusing the college's managing committee secretary of illegally felling and selling over 100 trees on campus, plus more than 1,000 trees from Jaffra Garden.

In its February 5 order, the NGT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, noted substantial issues regarding environmental rule violations. The bench formed a joint committee with representatives from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Meerut's district magistrate, and the divisional forest officer to assess the allegations.

The committee was instructed to convene within two weeks, inspect the site, and validate the claims. Their mandate includes proposing remedial measures, with a report due within a month. The findings will guide local authorities in taking legal action, followed by an action-taken report.

(With inputs from agencies.)